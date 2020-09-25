1/
Katherine L. Carroll
1936 - 2020
Katherine L. Carroll

Staunton - Katherine Larine (Helmick) Carroll, 84, widow of James Edmond Carroll of Staunton, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville.

Mrs. Carroll was born in West Virginia on July 8, 1936, a daughter of the late Pinkney and Mary (Puffenbarger) Helmick.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Freddie L. Carroll and a daughter, Shirley Ann Carroll.

Surviving is a daughter, Mae Carroll; daughter-in-law, Pennie Carroll; sister, Juanita Griffin; three grandchildren, Cody and Rebekah Carroll, and Deven Shover and a great-grandson, Colby Smith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
