Katherine R. DavisRaphine - Katherine (Kat) Rebecca Smiley Davis, entered Heaven's gates on April 2, 2020. She was greeted by Jesus, her Savior, and her husband, George J. Davis on their anniversary. They operated Meadow View Farm, a Golden Guernsey Dairy in Spottswood, Virginia for many years. After retirement from the dairy, she and George moved to Stuarts Draft. Upon George's death, Katherine moved to Staunton to be near her daughter's family. She spent her final days as a happy resident of Beulah Land in Raphine, Virginia.Katherine was born on September 4, 1923 to Clarence Walker and Beatrice Fox Smiley. The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by brothers, Edgar, Eugene (Pete), and Floyd; sisters Frances, Irene, Dorothy and Elizabeth; also, sons-in-law, Frank Lawrence Richmond and John Knox Patterson, Jr.Surviving her are sons, George Jackson Davis, Jr. (Denise), Richard Smiley Davis (Shelly), and "adopted" son, Jimmie I. Few; daughters Sylvia Jean Davis Richmond and Judith (Judi) Elaine Davis Patterson. Her beloved grandchildren are Hope Richmond Lowery (Charles/Dubbey), Philip Jackson Davis (Lindsey), Mary Rebecca Davis Arrington (Eric), Adrian Brooke Davis, and Brock Alexander Davis. Great Grandchildren include Jordan Arrington, Hunter Arrington, Madison Davis, Destiny Lowery, Charles (Trip) Lowery. Also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her dearly.Katherine was always known for her sense of humor. She passed her wit and wisdom to her family. She as known for her cooking, baking, and hospitality. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, visiting and especially listening to music. She will be remembered for supporting her children's activities, both when they were young and as adults. She spent many happy years visiting the Virginia Cottage at Bonclarken, the ARP Conference Center in Flat Rock, North Carolina.A private family graveside service, officiated by her son, Pastor Jack Davis of Bedford, Virginia, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Newport, Virginia. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at Old Providence Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM. Face coverings are requested and social distancing will be implemented.Memorials are welcomed to either Old Providence ARP Church, Kay Buchanan, Memorial Treasurer, 879 Dutch Hollow Road, Middlebrook, Virginia 24459 or Virginia Cottage Maintenance Fund, Don Hampton, 2324 S. Lewis Avenue, Covington, Virginia 24426.