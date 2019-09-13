|
Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Eye
Tipton - Kathleen Anne "Kathy" (Smith) Eye, 71 of Tipton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Kathy was born on December 12, 1947 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, to late parents Boyd and Mary Emma (Budd) Smith. On March 1, 1969, in Cumberland, MD she married Norman Eye of Staunton, VA who survives. Also surviving is a son: Michael and wife Shannon Eye; two step-grandsons: Jordan and Ian Rhoat; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved Uncle and Aunt Fred and Ruth Budd of Tipton.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Tipton and graduated from Bellwood-Antis high school in 1965 and Altoona School of Commerce in 1966. She was of the Methodist faith and a lifelong member of the Tipton United Methodist Church.
Kathy's faith in God, the love of her family and close friends were of the greatest importance to her. They were much loved and cherished. Her lifelong enjoyment started at age 14 in Chautauqua, NY when she met her first Wire Fox Terrior, and was never without one or two the rest of her life. They will all be united as they cross the Rainbow Bridge.
At the request of the deceased there will be no visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Charlottesville Cemetery in Tipton.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019