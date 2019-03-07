|
Kathleen Bernice Garnand Heizer
Fairfield - Kathleen Bernice Garnand Heizer, 97, of Fairfield died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Havenwood Manor. Born November 4, 1921 in Roanoke daughter of the late James Garnand and Hattie Scott Garnand.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband James Carlton Heizer, son-in-law Melvin Cason and her brother Wilbur Garnand.
Surviving are her daughters Robin Heizer-Farris and husband Victor, Jeams Ann Cason, grandchildren; Donna Glasser and husband Jim, Susan Cooke and husband Rick, Melody Taylor and husband Andrew, Tim Cason and wife Ruth Marie, Damien Farris and wife Kara, Caleb Farris and wife Elizabeth, great-grandchildren; Eric Cooke and wife Melyssa, Kevin Cooke, Hunter and Sierra Taylor, Caitlyn and Lena Cason, Zac Farris, brother Jim Garnand, and Muffy her beloved dog.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Rev. Rick Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Cemetery. In Bernice's honor please wear something in her favorite color RED. Please gather with the family for one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019