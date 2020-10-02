Kathleen M. Sullivan
Waynesboro - Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Sullivan, 64, widow of John "Sully" Sullivan of
New Hope and Crimora Road, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on July 27, 1956, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (McGillicuddy) Miller.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Birk, Jr.
Surviving are two brothers, Thomas "Ed" Miller (Delores) and John Miller (Michelle); two sisters, Maureen "Mo" Cox (Vincent) and Tammy Birk; step-sons, Patrick Sullivan (Nicole) of New Hope and Brian Sullivan (Kate) Uxbridge, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
