Kathy Diane Williams
McGaheysville - Kathy Diane Williams, 64, of McGaheysville, passed away, Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Williams was born April 15, 1955, in Staunton, Va., and was the daughter of the late Erskine William and Robbie Hunter Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Williams who passed away on August 12, 2019.
Kathy worked customer service and retail for many years. She had been employed with her private cleaning company, Holly Farms, 7-11 on Port Rd, and most recently, Roses. She enjoyed playing the lottery, loved spending time with her family and most of all, "Nana" loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Williams, Jr. and partner, Eric; daughter, Jennifer Shifflett Williams and partner, Roger; brothers, Darrell Miller, Ronnie Miller and wife, Dixie, Donnie Miller, Richard Miller and wife, Barbara and Jeffery Clatterbuck and wife, Lisa; sisters, Brenda Wildman and husband, Roger and Debbie Taylor and husband, Tim, as well as her grandchildren, Cameron, McKenzie and Brooklyn Shifflett.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019