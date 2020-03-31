|
Katie Marie Stuart-George
Katie Marie Stuart-George, 74, formally a native of Staunton Virginia (Union Town) departed this life on March 21, 2020 at the University of Ann Arbor Hospital in Michigan.
She was born June 24, 1945 in Staunton to the late John F. and Barbara B. Stuart.
Katie graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton, VA and she received her Registered Nursing Degree from Wayne County Community College. She loved taking care of the elderly and children during her nursing career which spanned about 40 years.
Her sister, the late Dr. Carroll F. Hardy created an award for college students in Katie's honor entitled the Katie Beneath My Wings Award.
Katie leaves to mourn her death: her husband, Louis George; two sisters, Julia Kittrell and Millicent Stuart; three brothers John F. (Regina), Dean and Robert (Tampa); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Katie was a member of Great Faith International Ministries Pastor, Apostle Wayne T. Jackson and New Outlook Ministries, Pastor Karl Todd.
Her motto was: "If I can help somebody as I travel along then my living shall not be in vain."
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020