Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Stuart-George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Marie Stuart-George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Marie Stuart-George Obituary
Katie Marie Stuart-George

Katie Marie Stuart-George, 74, formally a native of Staunton Virginia (Union Town) departed this life on March 21, 2020 at the University of Ann Arbor Hospital in Michigan.

She was born June 24, 1945 in Staunton to the late John F. and Barbara B. Stuart.

Katie graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton, VA and she received her Registered Nursing Degree from Wayne County Community College. She loved taking care of the elderly and children during her nursing career which spanned about 40 years.

Her sister, the late Dr. Carroll F. Hardy created an award for college students in Katie's honor entitled the Katie Beneath My Wings Award.

Katie leaves to mourn her death: her husband, Louis George; two sisters, Julia Kittrell and Millicent Stuart; three brothers John F. (Regina), Dean and Robert (Tampa); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Katie was a member of Great Faith International Ministries Pastor, Apostle Wayne T. Jackson and New Outlook Ministries, Pastor Karl Todd.

Her motto was: "If I can help somebody as I travel along then my living shall not be in vain."
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -