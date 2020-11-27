1/
Kay S. Cain
1948 - 2020
Kay S. Cain

Mt. Sidney - Kay Frances (Strickler) Cain, 72, wife of Glenwood "Sonny" Cain of 63 Seawright Springs Road, Mt. Sidney, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

Mrs. Cain was a member of the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren and she retired from Ntelos Phone Company of Waynesboro. Kay loved and enjoyed being with her family, and was an avid reader.

Surviving in addition to her husband of twenty-eight years, is a daughter, Lori R. Aleshire and her husband, Doug of Vesuvius; a son, Thomas Jason Rankin of Staunton; grandchildren, Dylan Fury, Justin Rankin, and Triston Rankin; and a great-grandchild, Elah Rankin. Also, surviving is a brother, Ronald Strickler and his wife, Lola of Mt. Sidney; a sister, Melodye Swortzel and her husband, Edgar of Churchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, c/o Women's Fellowship, 1790 Barrenridge Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
