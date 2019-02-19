Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Keith Rexrode
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Keith Rexrode Obituary
Keith Rexrode

Waynesboro - Keith Rexrode, 60, husband of Sharon Lynn (Thompson) Rexrode, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 7, 1958 in Staunton, the son of the late Bobby Ray and Agnes Jean (Massey) Rexrode.

Mr. Rexrode was previously employed as a route salesman by Utz Quality Foods.

In addition to his wife, surviving family members include a son, Bradley Keith Rexrode of Verona; a daughter, Jennifer Marie Rexrode Sipe of Staunton; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah Lynn and Ronnie Martin; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
