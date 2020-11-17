Keith Vernon Garletts, II
Richmond - Keith Vernon Garletts, II, 66, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday Nov 11, 2020 at The Virginia Home in Richmond.
Mr. Garletts was born on February 24, 1954 in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Keith Vernon and Lillian Elizabeth (Brandenburg) Garletts. Vernon was enjoyed swimming and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan. Mr. Garletts was a former member of St. John's United Methodist Church. While living at The Virginia Home, Vernon was an EPIC Ambassador for the Home. EPIC stands for Empowering People Inspiring Community.
Vernon is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Garletts of Chester; his brother, Jon Garletts and wife Marian of Deltaville; nieces and nephews, Erik Bryan Garletts and partner Camille Vegas and their children, Liam Vegas, Kira Garletts, Odin Garletts; Carla Branden Olson and her children, Keegan Olson and Evan Olson
Rev. Michael Hamilton of The Virginia Home will conduct a graveside service at Augusta Memorial Park on December 1, 2020 at 11 AM. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with masks and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St., Richmond, VA 23220.
