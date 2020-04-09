|
|
Kelly B. Downs
Staunton - Kelly Bennett Downs, 81, widower of Shirley Mae (Cash) Downs, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1938 in Bryson City, North Carolina, a son of the late Tommy and Winnie Kate (Howard) Downs.
Prior to retirement, Kelly was employed by VDOT as a highway engineer with 48 years of service.
He was a member of the Irish Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Family members include a son, William Scott Downs and wife, Denise, of Churchville; a daughter, Vanessa Downs of Staunton; four sisters, Agnes Camp, Mildred Donavan, Pansie Wiggins, and Kathy Chapman; a brother, Phillip Gene Downs; three grandchildren, Kyle Downs and wife, Megan, Dylan Downs, and Kraig Campbell; and four great grandchildren, Kendyll, Landon, and Bennett Downs and Gage Campbell.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be held in the Grant Family Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Kyle Downs, Kraig Campbell, Dylan Downs, and Shawn Dills.
Honorary pallbearers will be VDOT employees.
Memorials may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Charles Strickler Transplant Fund, c/o UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 400331, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4331.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020