KENNAN LEE GRANT
Swoope - Kennan Lee Grant, 87, widower of Kitty H. Grant, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
He was born on August 30, 1932, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, son of the late Charles Berry and Hattie Helen (Campbell) Grant.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Kennan Lee Grant, Jr. and four brothers.
Mr. Grant was an Air Force veteran, who served our country in the Korean War and received a Distinguished Flying Cross Award. He then joined the Army National Guard where he retired from serving our country and was also a truck driver for IDM Trucking until his retirement.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Vicki Grant and Timmy and Pam Grant; a daughter and son-in-law, Chris (Grant) and Rick Thompson; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and CT Livick.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery with graveside rites by Staunton VFW Post #2216.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019