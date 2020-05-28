Kenneth A. Breckenridge
Dumfries - It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of 73 year old Kenneth Allen Breckenridge of Dumfries, Virginia. At the time of death he was in hospice At Capitol Cares in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was in declining health for several years.
He was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 6, 1947 he was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Sunburn Brackenridge a brother Franklin Breckenridge and a sister Loretta Breckenridge. He is survived by a brother James Breckenridge of Narrows, Virginia a sister Brenda Johnson (Thomas Johnson) of Staunton and a sister Nina Georgia (Mike Georgia) a niece and nephew and a host of great nieces and nephews and several cousins.
He graduated from Booker T Washington high school and received a bachelors degree from Virginia State University in 1983. He joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He retired from the Naval audit service in Washington DC in 2011. He was a member of the Upper Room Covenant Church where he was a deacon in Alexandria, Virginia under Pastor Johnny J Byrd.
A memorial service will be held at Fairview cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 PM. Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Dumfries - It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of 73 year old Kenneth Allen Breckenridge of Dumfries, Virginia. At the time of death he was in hospice At Capitol Cares in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was in declining health for several years.
He was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 6, 1947 he was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Sunburn Brackenridge a brother Franklin Breckenridge and a sister Loretta Breckenridge. He is survived by a brother James Breckenridge of Narrows, Virginia a sister Brenda Johnson (Thomas Johnson) of Staunton and a sister Nina Georgia (Mike Georgia) a niece and nephew and a host of great nieces and nephews and several cousins.
He graduated from Booker T Washington high school and received a bachelors degree from Virginia State University in 1983. He joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He retired from the Naval audit service in Washington DC in 2011. He was a member of the Upper Room Covenant Church where he was a deacon in Alexandria, Virginia under Pastor Johnny J Byrd.
A memorial service will be held at Fairview cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 PM. Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.