Kenneth A. Breckenridge
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth A. Breckenridge

Dumfries - It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of 73 year old Kenneth Allen Breckenridge of Dumfries, Virginia. At the time of death he was in hospice At Capitol Cares in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was in declining health for several years.

He was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 6, 1947 he was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Sunburn Brackenridge a brother Franklin Breckenridge and a sister Loretta Breckenridge. He is survived by a brother James Breckenridge of Narrows, Virginia a sister Brenda Johnson (Thomas Johnson) of Staunton and a sister Nina Georgia (Mike Georgia) a niece and nephew and a host of great nieces and nephews and several cousins.

He graduated from Booker T Washington high school and received a bachelors degree from Virginia State University in 1983. He joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He retired from the Naval audit service in Washington DC in 2011. He was a member of the Upper Room Covenant Church where he was a deacon in Alexandria, Virginia under Pastor Johnny J Byrd.

A memorial service will be held at Fairview cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 PM. Services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Fairview cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24402
(540) 885-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved