Kenneth "Dwayne" Johnson
Staunton - Kenneth "Dwayne" Johnson, 59, husband of Karen (Simmons) Johnson, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the University of Virginia Medical Center after fighting congestive heart failure for 14 years.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. William Trice. The family requests casual attire.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Burial will be private at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
