Kenneth Lee Smith Jr.
1958 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Smith, Jr.

Staunton - Kenneth Lee "Kenny Lee" Smith, Jr., 61, of Staunton passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Smith was born in Virginia on December 15, 1958, a son of the late Kenneth Lee Smith, Sr. and Marion (Carter) Smith.

Kenny Lee served in the United States Army and was a life-long resident of Staunton, where he was a cook at many local restaurants.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Smith and a brother, Terry Smith.

Surviving is a brother, Gene Smith; two sisters, Debra and Pamela Smith; two uncles, Preston and Roger Carter; an aunt, Catherine Smith; and a number of special nieces and nephews.

In honoring his request, a memorial service will be private and his ashes will be scattered along the Atlantic Ocean.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the Reverend Michael Turner of Ebenezer Baptist Church and the University of Virginia Dialysis Staff.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








Published in The News Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
