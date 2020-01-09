|
Kenneth R. Snyder, Sr.
Staunton - Kenneth Ray Snyder, Sr., 91, widower of Barbara Christine (Poff) Snyder, of Staunton, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1928 in Staunton, a son of the late Roscoe Gilbert and Myrtle (Harlow) Snyder.
Mr. Snyder was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in WWII.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a plumbing and heating inspector for Augusta County.
Family members include six children, Kenneth R. Snyder, Jr. and wife, Rachel, of Waynesboro, Thomas G. Snyder and wife, Sherry, of Staunton, Gary L. Snyder and wife, Sheri, of McGaheysville, a daughter, Christina L. Smith and husband, Joseph, of Rocky Mount, NC, John W. Snyder of Atlanta, GA, and Michael D. Snyder of Staunton; nine grandchildren, Megan Kincheloe, Casey Snyder, David Snyder, Jason Snyder, Matthew Snyder, Lindsay Snyder, Emily Carter, Zachary Smith, and Logan Smith; five great grandchildren, Graycie and Colt Kincheloe, Gavyn and Liam Collier, and Charlotte Snyder; a brother-in-law, G.W. Lockridge; and a special family friend, James Hathaway.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David G. Snyder and a sister, Goldie S. Lockridge.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Fishersville United Methodist Church by Pastor Peter Choi and the Rev. Dr. Gene Williams. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be his sons and son-in-law.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Fishersville United Methodist Church, 1600 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020