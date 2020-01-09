Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Snyder Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Snyder Sr. Obituary
Kenneth R. Snyder, Sr.

Staunton - Kenneth Ray Snyder, Sr., 91, widower of Barbara Christine (Poff) Snyder, of Staunton, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 14, 1928 in Staunton, a son of the late Roscoe Gilbert and Myrtle (Harlow) Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in WWII.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a plumbing and heating inspector for Augusta County.

Family members include six children, Kenneth R. Snyder, Jr. and wife, Rachel, of Waynesboro, Thomas G. Snyder and wife, Sherry, of Staunton, Gary L. Snyder and wife, Sheri, of McGaheysville, a daughter, Christina L. Smith and husband, Joseph, of Rocky Mount, NC, John W. Snyder of Atlanta, GA, and Michael D. Snyder of Staunton; nine grandchildren, Megan Kincheloe, Casey Snyder, David Snyder, Jason Snyder, Matthew Snyder, Lindsay Snyder, Emily Carter, Zachary Smith, and Logan Smith; five great grandchildren, Graycie and Colt Kincheloe, Gavyn and Liam Collier, and Charlotte Snyder; a brother-in-law, G.W. Lockridge; and a special family friend, James Hathaway.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David G. Snyder and a sister, Goldie S. Lockridge.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Fishersville United Methodist Church by Pastor Peter Choi and the Rev. Dr. Gene Williams. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be his sons and son-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Fishersville United Methodist Church, 1600 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -