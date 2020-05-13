|
|
Kenneth Ray Fitzgerald, Sr.
Montebello - Kenneth Ray Fitzgerald, Sr., 91, of Montebello, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah House. He was born in Nelson County on June 20, 1928, a son of the late Aubury and Carrie (Moran) Fitzgerald.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist church, where he served as Deacon and caretaker of the cemetery for many years. Kenneth worked as a fish culturists for many years at the Wildlife and Fish Hatchery. Following his work at the fish hatchery, he volunteered with the Montebello Volunteer Fire Department. He greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Robinson) Fitzgerald; daughters, Terry Marie Fitzgerald and Brenda Martin; as well as four siblings.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Fitzgerald, Jr. and Kevin Fitzgerald; grandchildren: Jackie Fitzgerald, Colin Fitzgerald, and Mary-Kate Conner; great-granddaughter, Emmy-Lou Conner; sister, Diane Ramsey; as well as extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be conducted at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Kenneth "Mutt" Humphreys, Tim Humphreys, Steven Bryant, Sr., Steven Bryant, Jr, Marshall Queen, and Danny Barker.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville VA 22939.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Patrick Baroco and the staff at the Shenandoah House for their loving care of Kenneth and his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2020