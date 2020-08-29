Kenneth W. Hite
Staunton - Kenneth Wilson Hite, 59, of Staunton, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton after a long illness.
He was born March 9, 1961, in Staunton, a son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Gillenwater) Woodall Hite Lindsay.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Hite was employed by King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center as a janitor.
Family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Gary Swats of Churchville; two nephews; great nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Lee Woodall; two aunts, Nell Sweet and Mary Burton Johnson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Envoy Nursing Home for taking such good care of Kenneth.
