Kenneth W. HiteStaunton - Kenneth Wilson Hite, 59, of Staunton, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton after a long illness.He was born March 9, 1961, in Staunton, a son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Gillenwater) Woodall Hite Lindsay.Prior to retirement, Mr. Hite was employed by King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center as a janitor.Family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Gary Swats of Churchville; two nephews; great nieces and cousins.He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Lee Woodall; two aunts, Nell Sweet and Mary Burton Johnson.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Envoy Nursing Home for taking such good care of Kenneth.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net