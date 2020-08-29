1/
Kenneth W. Hite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Hite

Staunton - Kenneth Wilson Hite, 59, of Staunton, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton after a long illness.

He was born March 9, 1961, in Staunton, a son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Gillenwater) Woodall Hite Lindsay.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Hite was employed by King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center as a janitor.

Family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Gary Swats of Churchville; two nephews; great nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Lee Woodall; two aunts, Nell Sweet and Mary Burton Johnson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Envoy Nursing Home for taking such good care of Kenneth.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved