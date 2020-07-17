Kenneth W. Tutt
Stuarts Draft - Kenneth Warren "Ken" Tutt, 80, widower of Sharon Doreen (Cole) Tutt of Forest Springs Drive, Stuarts Draft passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Tutt was born in Muscatine, Iowa on June 2, 1940, the son of the late Robert Arthur Tutt and Velma Graham.
Ken was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was also an Eagle Scout and a life member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad. Ken was owner of K & S Plumbing Service and was an avid gardener and loved his flowers.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by his step-mother, Millie Tutt; a sister, Patricia Scott; and a brother, Charles Graham.
Surviving is a son, Joel Tutt and his wife Kim of Stuarts Draft; two daughters, Sharon Gibson of Stuarts Draft and Debi Tutt and her companion Darlene Chittum of Grottoes; three grandchildren, Brianna Harris and her husband Greg, Sean Davidson and his wife Brittany, and Kat Ervin; nine great-grandchildren, Serenity, Elijah, Aidean, Nathaniel, Harmony, Aryian, Michael, Patrick, and Eli; and two sisters, Diane Marcotte and her husband Steve and Rosemary Tutt.
A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Jenelle Watson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
The family would like to give special thanks for the medical care, friendship, and love from Rhonda, Wendy, Robbie, Mark and the entire staff of the Staunton Veterans Medical Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Ken's memory to the Staunton District UMC, RE: Embrace/Green Hanger Project, 26 Orr Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 (540) 649-7149.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net