Keri Beth Jones
Goshen - Keri Beth Jones, 34, of Goshen, Virginia died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home.
She was born September 10, 1984 in Staunton, Virginia, the daughter of Tommy Edward Jones of Staunton, and the late Karen Faye Baker Jones.
Keri Beth loved spending time with her family and fishing, and will be loved and missed by the many people in her life.
She is survived by her special friend, Calvin Ingram of Craigsville; 2 children, Audrey Rose Ingram of Craigsville, Jacob Walker Jones of Luray; brother, Jeramia William Thomas Jones; and special nephews, Aiden and Elijah Kaine.
Keri Beth was preceded in death by a brother, Joshuia Jones.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Linwood Wilkes officiating
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019