Kevin Keith Bunting

Philo, OH - Kevin Keith Bunting of Philo, Ohio passed away on April 25. Born on July 31 1956, he was predeceased by his father, Sammie K. Bunting. Survivors include his parents, Joan and Charles Welsh; his children Kevin, Kim, and Katie; sisters, Swanna Henderson (Ron), dietta Leedy (Jeffrey), Cama Pici (Vince); and brother Rick Bunting (Debbie). He was loved by and enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and nephews. There will be no services locally.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019
