Kevin (Willie) Michael Campbell



Craigsville - Kevin (Willie) Michael Campbell, of Craigsville, VA, died on April 12, 2020 at the age of 59.



Willie was born to parents Wilson and Reathie Campbell on October 14, 1960 in Waynesboro, VA. He was a truck driver for close to 40 year who had managed to visit every state except Hawaii. He loved hunting and camping with family and friends. He was the guy that everyone came to and trusted for help fixing their bikes. He was an avid lover of anything Harley Davidson and had multiple bikes throughout his life.



Willie is survived by his 2 children Crystal of Craigsville, VA and Sgt. Dustin Campbell US Army of Myakka, FL. Crystal is married to Brandon Davis and they have one daughter Victoria Adele. Dustin is married to Kayla and they have 2 sons Waylon Bradley and Dax Wesley. He is also survived by a sister Tammy Bunch.



Wiilie will be loved and missed by all including few close friends Jimmy and Patsy Miller of Staunton, VA. There will never be another camping trip or bike trip that will be the same without him.



At Willie's request, no services will be held. He requested that a party be held in celebration of his life. This party date is TBD, we will announce it and be sure to let everyone know. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 290 Stuples Hollow Rd Craigsville, VA. 24430.









