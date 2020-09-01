Kimberly Kay "Kim" (Thompson) May
Staunton - Kimberly Kay "Kim" (Thompson) May, 52, wife of Jeffrey A. May, of Aintree Place, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. May was born on September 19, 1967 in Waynesboro, a daughter of Richard G. and Evelyn Kay (Wiley) Thompson.
Mrs. May was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Postal Clerk and attended the Grottoes Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and spending time at the beach. Kim loved taking road trips, seeing the world and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents of Grottoes and husband of Staunton, Mrs. May is survived by four sons, Travis A. Henderson and his wife, Jill of Staunton, Jeremy A. Henderson and his wife, Cecilea of New Hope, Michael A. Henderson and his fiancée, Katie Rankin of Verona and William A. Henderson and his wife, Sidney of Staunton; two step-sons, Eric May and his wife, Margaret of Richmond and Justin May of Charlottesville; a granddaughter, Drew Henderson; three step-grandchildren, Allison May, Emery, and Jayce; two brothers, Richard Thompson and his wife Joan of Waynesboro and Eric Thompson and his wife Connie of Crimora; a brother-in-law, Ricky May and his wife, Gail; and nieces and nephew Allison Thompson, E.J. Thompson, and Chelsea Thompson.
A private Celebration of Life will be conducted in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Kim's memory, to the World Wildlife Fund, P.O. Box 97180, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net