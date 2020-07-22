Kyle A. Beverage
Fishersville - Kyle Asbury Beverage, 78, husband of Darlene May Beverage of Fishersville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Beverage was born in Pocahontas County, West Virginia on July 7, 1942 the son of the late Lee Harrison and Mable Arlene (Shifflett) Beverage.
Kyle enjoyed wood working and tinkering with mowers and small equipment. He never met a stranger.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-five years is a son, Kyle A. Beverage, Jr. (Kimberly McVey); two daughters, Kim Lunsford (Dale) and Loretta Morris (Arnold); six sisters, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Kyle A. Beverage, Jr., Jason Wilfong, Dale Lunsford, Arnold Morris, and Kevin and Jesse Reynolds.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net