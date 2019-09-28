Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Kyle DeWayne Peters


1992 - 2019
Kyle DeWayne Peters Obituary
Kyle DeWayne Peters

Craigsville - Kyle DeWayne Peters, 26, husband of Lynda Peters of 17 Sunny Acres Lane, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Mr. Peters was born on October 26, 1992 in Staunton, a son of Mark DeWayne Peters of Craigsville and Jennifer Kay (Deane) Nagy of Staunton.

Kyle was a 2011 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School and was employed by Nagy Pest Control as a Technician. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, listening to music, playing his guitars, and corn hole. Kyle was also known as an enthusiastic Washington Redskin fan.

Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ruth G. Peters and maternal grandmother, Della M. Deane.

Surviving in addition to his wife of a year, are his children, Jayden R. Peters and Kinsley R. Peters at home; Mark's fiancée, Tammy Via of Craigsville; Jennifer's husband, Stephan Nagy of Staunton; paternal grandfather, James Paul "Jim" Peters, Jr. of Goshen; maternal grandfather, Jerry Deane and his wife Connie of Craigsville; maternal great-grandmother, Mabel (Lam) Deane; a brother, Seth J. Peters and his fiancée Jenna Lile of Staunton; two sisters, Briana R. Via and her fiancé Aaron Botkin of Staunton and Courtney E. Via of Craigsville; best friend, Brian Shiplett of Staunton; special mentor, Alex Naletko of Waynesboro and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Eddie Deane and Rev. Phillip Deane.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
