|
|
Lafayette "Butch" Pinckney
Stuarts Draft - LaFayette "Butch" Pinckney, Jr., 70, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Middletown, CT on May 5, 1948, a son of the late LaFayette, Sr. and Carol Winslow (Hallock) Pinckney.
Butch worked in the parts department in the automotive industry. He attended Wayne Hills Baptist Church. He served with a giving heart with food ministries. Singing, playing guitar, playing golf, playing basketball, and spending time with his family were a few of his favorite hobbies. Butch also participated in the Adult Respite Care Program at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Geneva Pinckney.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Madeline Louise (Thompson) Pinckney; daughters, Kimberly Northrup and husband, Richard, Kathleen Clough and husband, Scott, and Shelley Wells and husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Ammanda and Justin Northrup, Evan, Jenna, and Braden Clough, Lauren Kelley and husband, Lee, Danielle Jacobs and husband, Cody, and Travis Wells and wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Quinn, Eden, London, Emma, and Sawyer; siblings, Carole Ann Coe and husband, Peter , Phillip Pinckney and wife, LuAnn, Rev. David Pinckney and wife, Sharon, Rena Forrester and husband, Daniel, and Tana Montore and husband, Michael; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Wayne Hills Baptist Church, 877 Ladd Rd, Waynesboro, with Pastor Dr. Jamie McClanahan and Rev. David Pinckney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Butch's memory to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the Staunton-Augusta YMCA Adult Respite Care Program, 708 N. Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www. reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019