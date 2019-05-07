|
|
Lana Loraine (Bouse) Powers
Crimora - Lana Loraine (Bouse) Powers, 76, of Crimora, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Diamond "O" Ranch in Woods County, OK on August 15, 1942, a daughter of the late Chester Payton and Rosa Alice (Slater) Bouse.
Lana attended Twin Oaks, a one room school house, in Aline, OK. She was the Salutatorian of the Waynoka High School Class of 1960 and was a 1961 graduate of Enid Business College. Lana worked as a homemaker and was a devoted wife, mother of three children and a grandmother of nine grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church in Grottoes, where she served as a church circle chair person, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and a longtime member of the fellowship committee. Lana was also a member of the New Hope Garden Club. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting nature scenes and portraits Native American Indians.
Survivors include her husband, William L. Powers; children, David Powers and wife, Caroline of Dayton, TN, Daniel Powers and wife, Debbie of Greenville, daughter, Patricia Powers Auwarter and husband, Tim of Boones Mill, VA; grandchildren, Alex Leah, Victoria and Erin Powers, Delaney, Devan and Dawson Powers, Sean and Alaina Auwarter; sister, Hattie Bea James of Oklahoma City, OK.
Following a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, 4517 Rockfish Rd, Grottoes, with Rev. Jonathan A. Ytterock officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
