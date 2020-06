Larry C. HelmickStaunton - Larry Curtis Helmick, 75, widower of Agnes Lou (Boyd) Helmick of 720 Bull Run, Staunton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net