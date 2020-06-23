Larry C. Helmick
Staunton - Larry Curtis Helmick, 75, widower of Agnes Lou (Boyd) Helmick of 720 Bull Run, Staunton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.