Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Larry D. Simmons Jr. Obituary
Larry D. Simmons, Jr.

Staunton - Larry Desco Simmons, Jr., 44, husband of Sherry L. Simmons, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence in Staunton.

Mr. Simmons was born in Bellington, West Virginia on January 21, 1975, a son of Helen (Herron) Simmons and the late Larry Desco Simmons, Sr.

Larry was employed as a Maintenance Officer with Middle River Regional Jail for the past fifteen years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, cars, and he was a true "Jack of all Trades". Larry was outgoing, loved every person he met, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife of nineteen years, is a son, Ryan Scott Simmons and a daughter, Megan Nicole Simmons both of Staunton; a brother, Dicky Simmons and wife Shannon of Grottoes; two sisters, Melissa Simmers of Front Royal, and Becky Monger of Elkton; mother-in-law, Linda Snyder of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
