|
|
Larry Eugene Foley
Oklahoma City - Larry Eugene Foley was born August 2, 1945 in Mt. Sidney, Virginia to Hampton Clestine and Mary Madeline (Via) Foley. He passed away June 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73.
Larry grew up in Virginia and moved to Oklahoma in 1992. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Larry worked for Sac and Fox Nation as an inventory coordinator with their food service distribution center. He enjoyed his horses and dogs.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Hampton and Mary Foley; and a brother, Leonard Kevin Foley. Survivors include his siblings, Hampton Foley and his wife, Mabel of Mt. Sidney, VA, David Foley and Lori of Chandler, OK, Marlin E. Foley (since deceased on June 18, 2019) of Pueblo, CO, Leatrice Grubb of Verona, VA, Ronald Foley of Mt. Sidney, VA, Arnesa Lind and husband, Carl of Mt. Sidney, VA, Kathy Bennett of Franklin, WV. Patricia Quillen and husband Stan of Waynesboro, VA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry's ashes were spread on his property in Oklahoma, per his wishes by nearby family. His family in Virginia wish to have all friends and family to join them in celebrating his life with on his birthday, August 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in Salem Lutheran Church's Imagine Center in Mt. Sidney, VA.
Published in The News Leader from July 11 to July 14, 2019