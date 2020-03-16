|
|
Larry L. Harris
Greenville - Larry Leon "Papa" Harris, 77, husband of Jean (Fitzgerald) Harris of 43 Pine Glenn Lane, Greenville passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Harris was born in Greenville, Virginia on April 30, 1942, the son of the late Claude Weldon and Gladys Viola (Painter) Harris.
Larry was a member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church and a proud lifetime farmer. He was a former member of F.F.A. and a founding member of the Virginia Poultry Growers Co-op. Larry enjoyed gardening, bird hunting, family time, cook outs, and an avid Boston Red Sox Fan.
In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Claudia Harris and Louale Lou (Harris) Almarode, and a brother-in-law, Danny H. Almarode.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-eight years, are two sons, Chris S. Harris and his wife Sandy, and Rodney L. Harris and his fiancée Marsha Western; a daughter, Renée H. Rohrbaugh and her husband Butch all of Greenville; a sister, Becky (Harris) Guynn of Dunwoody, Georgia; six grandchildren, Skylar M. Harris, Hannah E. Harris, Peyton D. Rohrbaugh and her boyfriend Justin Branch, Cody W. Harris, Katy R. Stanley, and Emma G. Farrar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the residence of Mr. Harris, and one hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church by Mr. Derek Almarode.
Burial will follow in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be David and Danny Grimm, Eddie Buchanan, Wayne Gorden, G.H. Propst, Scott Fielding, and Eddie Sensabaugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Rohr, Lyle Willis, Tony and Danny Fitzgerald, and Ethan Hartless.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta County F.F.A. Federation, c/o Shirley Kauffman, 1800 Buffalo Gap Highway, Swoope, Virginia 24479.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020