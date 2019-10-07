|
|
Larry L. Ryan, Sr.
Crimora - Larry Laverne Ryan, Sr., 78, of Thorofare Rd. passed away in his home on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born April 4, 1941 in Staunton.
Mr. Ryan was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Larry Laverne Ryan, Jr.
Surviving are a son, Gregory Scott Ryan; a daughter, Tina Marie Ryan; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 748 Trimbles Mill Rd., Swoope, Va., officiated by Pastor Dave Boger.
Memorial contributions and condolences may be given online at bearfuneralhome.com.
