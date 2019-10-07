Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Ryan Sr. Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Ryan Sr. Sr. Obituary
Larry L. Ryan, Sr.

Crimora - Larry Laverne Ryan, Sr., 78, of Thorofare Rd. passed away in his home on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born April 4, 1941 in Staunton.

Mr. Ryan was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Larry Laverne Ryan, Jr.

Surviving are a son, Gregory Scott Ryan; a daughter, Tina Marie Ryan; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 748 Trimbles Mill Rd., Swoope, Va., officiated by Pastor Dave Boger.

Memorial contributions and condolences may be given online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now