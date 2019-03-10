|
|
Larry Lee Knight
Crimora - Larry Lee Knight, 66, husband of Gay Darlene Knight of Crimora, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Knight was born on April 25, 1952 in Staunton, Virginia, a son of the late Daley and Lucille (Harris) Knight.
Larry loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the University of Virginia Cavaliers, and enjoyed spending time woodworking.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a son, Timothy Knight and his wife Jennifer; a daughter, Michelle Mullins and her husband Tim; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Stacey Burkholder.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019