Fishersville - Larry "Tommy" Mawyer, 70, passed away on May 25, 2019 in his Fishersville home surrounded by his family. He was born June 16, 1948. He is the son of Edith Moran Gibson and the late Wilson Mawyer.

He retired after 34 years of service from Estes Express Lines.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years and love of his life, Patricia Knicely Mawyer and also survived by his two daughters, Sonya (Tony) Campbell and Lisa (Jason) McGann; step daughter Lori Beth (Kevin) Hazlett and stepson Ryan Shipe; grandchildren Emberli, Ciara, Trenton, Kristen, Dalton, Maddison, Mckenzie and special grandson Cody who was a faithful caregiver during his illness; great-grandchildren Karsyn, Joyanne, Aurora, Addison and Afton. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Debbie Moore.

Keeping with Tommy's request, there will not be visitation or funeral services.
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2019
