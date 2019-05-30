|
Larry Tommy Mawyer
Staunton - Celebration of Life
On Saturday, May 25th, Tommy earned his angel wings after a 2 year battle with non-curable syndrome. His family was by his side as he fell into eternal sleep.
Tommy was born June 16, 1948 to his parents Wilson Mawyer and Edith Gibson. He was employed at Estes Express Lines for 30 years before retirement.
Tommy's dad predeceased him in death.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Sonya Campbell (Tony) and Lisa McGann (Jason). Also survived by his mom and 2 sisters, Dot Furrow (Randy) and Tilly Simonetti (Tony) and 1 brother Steve Mawyer (Gloria). He also is survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Please join his family Friday May 31 to celebrate his life at Staunton First Church of God- Family Life Center Shuttlemill Road, Staunton at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in The News Leader on May 30, 2019