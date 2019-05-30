Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry "Tommy" Mawyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry "Tommy" Mawyer Obituary
Larry Tommy Mawyer

Staunton - Celebration of Life

On Saturday, May 25th, Tommy earned his angel wings after a 2 year battle with non-curable syndrome. His family was by his side as he fell into eternal sleep.

Tommy was born June 16, 1948 to his parents Wilson Mawyer and Edith Gibson. He was employed at Estes Express Lines for 30 years before retirement.

Tommy's dad predeceased him in death.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Sonya Campbell (Tony) and Lisa McGann (Jason). Also survived by his mom and 2 sisters, Dot Furrow (Randy) and Tilly Simonetti (Tony) and 1 brother Steve Mawyer (Gloria). He also is survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Please join his family Friday May 31 to celebrate his life at Staunton First Church of God- Family Life Center Shuttlemill Road, Staunton at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in The News Leader on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now