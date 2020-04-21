Resources
Larry R. Brown Obituary
Waynesboro, PA - Larry Ray Brown, 61, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania died Friday, April 17, 2020.

He was born November 4, 1958 in Staunton.

Mr. Brown retired from Quad Graphics in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. He loved his family dearly and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed going to races and watching Westerns on TV. In his younger years he liked to go hunting.

Family members include his mother and step-father, Robert A. and Nancy A. (Shull) Hall of Staunton; a sister, Penny K. Brown of Waynesboro; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barry J. and Priscilla Brown and Scott E. and Cindy Craig, all of Pennsylvania; step-brothers, Steve Hall and wife, Sandy, of Staunton and Bobby Hall of Georgia; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Brown and a step-brother, Mike Hall.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Friends may view at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
