LARRY W. CLEMMER
Fishersville - Larry Walter Clemmer, 68, husband of Pam (Earhart) Clemmer, of Middlebrook went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Augusta Health.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Lloyd Via. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the funeral home and other times at the residence.
See full obituary online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019