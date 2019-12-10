Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Clemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry W. Clemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry W. Clemmer Obituary
LARRY W. CLEMMER

Fishersville - Larry Walter Clemmer, 68, husband of Pam (Earhart) Clemmer, of Middlebrook went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Augusta Health.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Lloyd Via. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the funeral home and other times at the residence.

See full obituary online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -