Larry Warren Sams

Larry Warren Sams, 62 of Harrisonburg passed away May 1, 2020 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

Larry was born October 7, 1957 in Bath County, and was the son of the late James H. Sams Sr. and Brownie Loan Sams. Larry loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle. He was a devoted husband, brother and father who will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Summer Sams, brother, James H. "Buddy" Sams Jr., and a sister Wanda Sams Kelley.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gina Good Sams, a son, Ryan Morris of Broadway; a daughter, Sara Morris of Harrisonburg; a brother, Gregory A. Sams and a sister, Janice Sams Shannon and husband Kenneth.

All services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 5 to May 8, 2020
