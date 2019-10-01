|
|
Larry William Ward
Staunton - Larry William Ward, 68, husband of Cathy (Hensley) Ward, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville, after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Ward was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on July 4, 1951, the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Miller) Ward, Jr.
Larry was a longtime member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church where he served in many positions. He graduated on July 6, 1976 from the 61st Basic Session of the Virginia State Police Academy and retired on July 1, 2004 as a Master Trooper with the Virginia State Police with twenty-eight years of service. Larry was an advisor to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad and a true public servant. He loved his church, family, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and wife. Larry also enjoyed refereeing basketball, fishing, boating, hunting with his Dog "Ty", and driving his beloved Corvette.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-four years is a daughter, Natalie Ward Campbell and her husband Philip of Staunton; a son Charles "Charlie" Ward III and his wife Meredith of Staunton; a sister, Faye Ward Spitler; grandchildren, Cobin and Reid Campbell and Grayson and Drake Ward; special niece and nephew, Tammi Privott and Timmy Spitler and other special family members and cherished friends, including the Sunday Night Coffee Group.
A Celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Drive, Staunton by Pastor Vivian Utz.
The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the residence of his wife, Cathy, 85 Springfield Lane, Staunton, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Larry's honor to the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Marsh, Dr. Moore, and the Augusta Health Hospice nursing staff for their kind and loving care throughout Larry's illness.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019