Laura Waggy Bowersox
Stuarts Draft - Laura Waggy Bowersox, 72, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Fishersville.
She was born on October 23, 1946, in Highland County, VA, to the late Paul Milford Waggy and the late Thelma Bussard Waggy.
Laura retired in 2002 from Dupont in the Research and Development Department as a Chemist's Assistant. She was an avid Slow Pitch Softball player and was known as one of the best Slow Pitch Softball pitchers on the East Coast.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Bowersox; daughter, Summer Bowersox Patteson and her husband, Michael; granddaughters, Ave and Lydia Patteson; siblings, Milford Waggy, Phyllis Rodeffer, Pam Shiflett, Pauletta Waggy, Penny Hays and James Waggy; brothers-in-law, Donald Bowersox and Jimmy Bowersox.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caring for Creatures, 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963, Phone: 434-842-2404, Website: [email protected]
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019