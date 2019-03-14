|
Laura Wallace
Weyers Cave - Laura Maria Morganti Wallace, 91, a resident of Weyers Cave passed away on March 13, 2019.
She was born on November 10, 1927 in Monfalcone, Italy and was the daughter of the late Ippolito and Iolanda Calligaris Morganti.
Laura resided in Fort Defiance for 30 years before moving to Weyers Cave in 1986. She retired in 1984 from Westinghouse in Verona after 25 years of service.
On November 8, 1947, in Italy she married John Robert Wallace, who preceded her in death on May 24, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a grandson Steven Thomas Wallace.
She is survived by a son, John Paul Wallace and wife, Janice; one grandson, Michael John Wallace of Phoenix, AZ; a brother Athos Morganti of Fort Defiance; and a nephew, Raoul Morganti of Virginia Beach.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to extend great appreciation to the staff of White Birch Estates for their care given to Laura.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
