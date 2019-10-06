|
|
Lauranna (Elick) Robertston
Waynesboro - Lauranna Lee (Elick) Robertson, 73, of Waynesboro passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Augusta Health.
Born August 8, 1946 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Winston Newton and Fannie (Dickerson) Elick. Lauranna was lovingly referred to by her family as "Tuffy," which was a nickname that was given to her at a young age and stuck with her through adulthood.
Lauranna was a lifelong member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Madison College. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Kate Collins Middle School where she enriched the lives of many children for over 30 years having worked as an English teacher. Those who knew her will remember her as an avid reader whose greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one niece, Merritt Nicely and one nephew, Mark King.
Survivors include her two children, Sara Quick and husband, Jason of Stuarts Draft and Aaron Robertson and wife, Jessica of Disputanta, Va; grandchildren, Jacob and Allison Quick both of Stuarts Draft; sisters, Ressie King and husband, Richard of Lyndhurst, Dottie Nicely of Winchester, Va and Catherine Elick and husband, Ed Huffstetler of Waterloo, IA; nieces and nephews, Laura King of Barnesville, GA, Kathryn Lynn Hazlewood of Vienna, Va, Jonnie Nicely and wife, Donna of Winchester, Va and Brian Nicely of Winchester, Va; and the father of her children, Gary Robertson of Ashland, Va.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Inurnment will be private.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the Augusta Health ICU nursing staff and Dr. Kurimi for their love and care of "Tuffy."
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019