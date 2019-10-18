|
|
Lawrence (Buddy) Bear
Waynesboro - Lawrence (Buddy) Edward Bear, 91 years young, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones with songs of the Big Band era playing in the background encouraging him to dance his way from University of Virginia MICU to his Home with the Lord. The youngest of eight, Buddy, nicknamed by the nurse who delivered him, was born at home on January 18, 1928 to the late Robert and Katherine Bear in Page County, VA. He was preceded in death by seven of his siblings who, along with hundreds of friends, have now greeted him with a huge celebratory party in heaven shouting, "Welcome Home, Buddy!"Growing up in Shenandoah, Virginia, he graduated high school and immediately joined the United States Army. To support the ending of World War II, Buddy served in Hawaii and was the proud recipient of the World War II Victory Medal. After his military service, Buddy worked at General Electric in Waynesboro, VA and Sperry Marine in Charlottesville, VA. He later commuted to the Washington DC area to work for the Department of Defense serving the U.S. Army and Navy for 25 years as a Project and Design Manager. His most fulfilling role was managing the design of amphibious assault vehicles for the United States Marine Corps. During retirement, Buddy never stopped moving. He spent many years working in the pro shop at Waynesboro Country Club and was well-known to all who played the course. For over 25 years, Buddy served as a devoted usher for University of Virginia athletic events. His year round ushering for baseball, football and basketball, as well as, many concerts and events held at the John Paul Jones arena was his greatest past-time. His ushering career brought him tremendous joy and a membership to a loving fraternity of great guys known as the "Valley Boys". We believe Buddy will be watching and cheering his fraternity from the best seat in the house, in seasons to come. Buddy was married to Glennis Kite Bear for 63 years. They raised three beautiful children, Nancy Scott, David Edward and Amy Lynn and greatly instilled the importance of commitment, loyalty and family. Over time, their children's nurtured values came to fruition and more family members were added to the Bear family tree with Buddy leading them through a beautiful life as the Grand Patriarch. Family vacations, birthday celebrations, sporting events or everyday excursions were happily planned and motivated by Buddy. His greatest joy was bringing his family together often to celebrate life. Buddy leaves an amazing legacy of light to his wife, Glennis, his children, Nancy Hypes and husband Randy, David Bear and wife, Anne, Amy Smith and husband Danny; his grandchildren, Kate Hypes Kapoor and husband Nikhil, Andrew Hypes and wife Shasta, Jenny Hypes Gillispie and husband Brent, Caleb and Patrick Smith, Jacob and Will Bear; his great grandchildren, Jude Gillispie and Stella Hypes; and numerous extended family and friends from far and wide. He also leaves behind his constant companion and friend, Sammy, his beloved cat, who never left his side. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at a Family Night scheduled for Sunday, October 20, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, VA. from 5-7pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Virginia Athletic Foundation or The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Condolences may be left for Lawrence E. Bear in the online guest book at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. Buddy Bear never met a stranger and left a positive impact on many throughout his life. He has now passed the torch on to all of us, to live fully, love continuously and keep dancing through the journey of life.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019