|
|
Lawrence Rudolph Tucker
Weyers Cave - Lawrence Rudolph [Rudy] Tucker of Weyers Cave died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont. Born December 21, 1925 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg he was the son of the late Willie Benjamin and Kathryn Shadwell Tucker.
He is survived by one daughter Laura Elizabeth (Libby) Tucker, Weyers Cave; three sons William Rudolph (Rudy) Tucker and wife Terri Pearson, Bridgewater, Mark Steven Tucker, and wife Maureen Noone, Oaklyn, NJ, and Neil Andrew Tucker and wife Colleen Andes, Fort Defiance. Rudy is survived by twelve adult grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by His wife of 66 years Margaret Eloise Ford (Lois) Tucker, one brother Harry Lee Tucker and one grandson Mark David Tucker.
Rudy grew up in Harrisonburg and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Army on June 15, 1943. As an armored infantry 3rd tech sergeant he led his platoon in the 4th Armored Division, Patton's 3rd Army, through the Battle of the Bulge to the end of the war. His video-graphed memories may be viewed on youtube, search for "Rudy Tucker."
Rudy graduated from Bridgewater College in May 1952 and completed graduate studies at the Ohio State University for the Master of Arts degree in health science and physical education.
Rudy touched many lives in his years of teaching. He was a teacher of health and physical education in Arlington County, VA for 16 years. He was an adjunct professor in the graduate program at George Washington University. In January 1969 Rudy began teaching under graduate and graduate courses at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Rudy taught a diversity of courses related to health science and physical education where he retired as professor emeritus of health science and physical education in December1990 to return to Virginia.
During his retirement, Rudy voluntarily assisted at Weyers Cave elementary school in conducting their physical education program, taught children in the public schools the ecology of our local streams, taught children at Blue Ridge Community College during the summer Learning Can Be Fun program about water quality, stream ecology, fly tying and fly fishing, and local Civil War battles, taught adult continuing education courses related to local Civil War battles, fly tying and fly fishing, and beekeeping.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4 pm at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA. After the service the family invites friends to join them at his home, 8398 Greenhouse Road, Weyers Cave to celebrate a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers or food memorial contributions of any size can be made to Tucker Family Learning Can Be Fun c/o Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, PO Box 80, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 to provide learning opportunities for needy children.
The family appreciates the excellent care Rudy received at UVA Health Services and Hospice of the Piedmont.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019