Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
Lawrence Wesley Pennington

Lawrence Wesley Pennington Obituary
Lawrence Wesley Pennington

Fairfield - Lawrence Wesley Pennington, 87 of Fairfield died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born May 29, 1932, in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Howard Solomon Pennington and Elma Gertrude Clements Pennington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Lewis Pennington and a sister, Mildred Hostetter.

Lawrence was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Dupont with over 30 years of service. He spent the past 30 years renovating his home place, farming and collecting treasures.

Surviving are his wife; Wanda Pearl Hartless Pennington, children; Sally Lohr (Dennis) of Palmyra , PA, Larry Pennington (Barbara) of Stuarts Draft, Vicky Pennington-Carr (Sam) of Cross Junction, sister; Catherine Beard of Lexington, brother; Lloyd Pennington of Natural Bridge, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Rob Marsh, Kelly and Kenny Cox and Gail Pitzenbarger.

A funeral service will be 11 am. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dennis Lohr and Rev. Fred Noll, officiating. Burial will follow at Timber Ridge ARP Cemetery. Friends may gather with the family 5 to 7 pm. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 90 Bethesda Road, Rockbridge Baths, Va 24473 or Hospice of Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from July 10 to July 13, 2019
