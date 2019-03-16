Services
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Lawrence "Larry" William Dury, Jr.

Staunton -

Lawrence "Larry" William Dury, Jr., 88, died March 15, 2019 at Brightview Baldwin Park.

Larry was born on May 2, 1930 in Middletown, NY. He also made his home in Orlando, FL and Newton, New Jersey before moving to Staunton. He served in the US Navy from 1947-1955; and was employed at Keuffel-Esser Company for 25 years before retiring. Larry enjoyed square dancing.

Surviving is his wife, Doris Litts Dury of Staunton; son, L.W. Dury, III and wife Lora, of Mt. Sidney; granddaughter, Lindsay Combs and husband, Matt; and great-grandchildren, Makenna & Ava.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave with Chaplain Matt AtLee officiating. There will be no prior visitation. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Resident Associate Fund at Brightview Baldwin Park, 21 Woodlee Road, Staunton, VA 24401.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting : www.lindseyweyerscave.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
