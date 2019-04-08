|
Leatrice Gibson
Staunton - Leatrice Dale (Good) Gibson, 95, of Staunton went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.
She was born September 18, 1923, in Staunton, the daughter of John Franklin and Pearl (Evers) Good.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Albert M. Gibson, Jr. and three sisters, Bernice Michael, Hilda Ralston, and Jean Barr.
She was a faithful and active member of Second Presbyterian Church.
She dearly loved her service as a volunteer at Kings Daughters Hospital and Augusta Health. She volunteered for 20 years, at which time she received several Volunteer of the Month awards and served over 3,800 hours. She never met a stranger who didn't hear her stories about years of volunteering adventures.
Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Carol G. and David Weik, a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen T. and Vicky Gibson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Henry Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Second Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Frederick St. Staunton, with The Rev. Evan Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Gibson's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Second Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 175, Staunton, VA. 24402-0175.
The family wishes to acknowledge the love and care provided to Mrs. Gibson by the Commonwealth Senior Living nurses and staff and Blue Ridge Hospice during her time with them.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019