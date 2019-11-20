|
|
Lee Raymond Huffer, Sr.
Staunton - Lee Raymond Huffer, Sr., 91, widower of Charlene Huffer of Staunton passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was born in Staunton on May 20, 1928, a son of the late Guy and Nellie (Phillips) Huffer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huffer was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylva Ruth Huffer.
Surviving are two sons, Lee Raymond Huffer, Jr. of Mt. Sidney and Thomas Huffer of Staunton; a daughter, Jenetta Shifflett of Timberville; a sister, Lucille Reeves of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery by Reverend John Crawford, III.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019