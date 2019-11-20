Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Huffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Raymond Huffer Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Raymond Huffer Sr. Obituary
Lee Raymond Huffer, Sr.

Staunton - Lee Raymond Huffer, Sr., 91, widower of Charlene Huffer of Staunton passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was born in Staunton on May 20, 1928, a son of the late Guy and Nellie (Phillips) Huffer.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Huffer was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylva Ruth Huffer.

Surviving are two sons, Lee Raymond Huffer, Jr. of Mt. Sidney and Thomas Huffer of Staunton; a daughter, Jenetta Shifflett of Timberville; a sister, Lucille Reeves of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery by Reverend John Crawford, III.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -